Arsenal and Tottenham battle it out for Argentinian striker, West Ham United’s bid for Leeds United star shows ambition

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Gunners this season, attracting interest from a number of clubs – including Juventus.
Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer as he looks to overhaul the current squad.
The Metro is reporting that several first-team players are set to leave Old Trafford and Dutchmen Ten Hag is expected to have a £100m transfer kitty to help get United back to winning trophies.
Paulo Dybala's agent is reportedly in London to listen to offers from a number of clubs – including Arsenal and Tottenham
The Argentinean’s contract at Juventus expires this summer and The Mirror said the two North London clubs will hold talks with Dybala's agent over the course of the next few weeks.
West Ham United’s pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha ‘shows the ambition’ of the club, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.
The Hammers reportedly saw a bid rejected for the highly-rated 25-year-old during the January transfer window and could return with a fresh offer when the market reopens for business.
Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to a report from 90min journalist Toby Cudworth.
Out of contract at the end of June, the 22-year-old has already rejected offers of a new deal to stay in North London.