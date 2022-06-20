Arsenal: Former star spotted on Downs near Eastbourne

A former international football player has been spotted enjoying the scenery on the Downs near Eastbourne, according to a social media user.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 10:54 am

Lee Dixon was seen ‘taking in the views’ by Beachy Head on Saturday, June 18, according to a father on social media.

Despite playing for Burnley and Stoke City, Dixon is best known for his 619 Arsenal appearances.

The right-back also played 22-times for England throughout his career.

Beachy Head

@Reidy138 said, “Really random day, went to Eastbourne after footie training with the boy, day at the beach (not warm enough) then went for a drive to Beachy Head and saw Lee Dixon in a layby taking in the views.

“Had to explain to my boy that Lee was a hero of mine as I played right-back as well when I was younger, he loved the idea.

"Lee gave us a wave especially when he saw Conor in the 2022/23 home kit, made my day.”

