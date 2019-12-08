Arsenal made it five league wins in a row as a Vivianne Miedema brace and neat Kim Little finish earned the visitors a 3-0 victory over Reading at Adams Park.

Miedema continued her rich goalscoring form to take her tally to 12 for the season while Little scored a sublime goal of the season contender to keep Arsenal at the top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League table.

The Royals were gifted an early chance when Fara Williams intercepted a backpass but Manuela Zinsberger was equal to her shot. Soon after, Brooke Chaplen's shot flashed wide from the right.

It wasn't until Reading lost possession on the 28th minute that Arsenal broke the deadlock. Miedema was slipped through as Arsenal broke forward and managed to show her clinical nature by chipping Grace Moloney in the Royals goal.

The visitors turned on the style having opened the scoring and doubled their advantage through Little in sublime fashion. The Scottish international exchanged passes with Jordan Nobbs before lofting the ball over Moloney from a tight angle on 37 minutes.

The Gunners were looking to add a third before half-time but Miedema could only lash her effort high and wide from the right-side of the penalty area.

Early in the second half Lisa-Marie Utland met a Williams delivery from the right but the Norwegian's header sailed over the crossbar.

The Royals continued to seek a way back into the game and Arsenal needed to put their bodies on the line to block shots from Utland and Williams.

Williams almost scored a sublime goal to half the deficit but her audacious volley dropped just wide of the post 15 minutes from time.

Arsenal took control of the game again late on and added a third in stoppage time as Miedema lobbed Moloney to secure the three points.

