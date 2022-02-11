The National South fixture against Maidstone United (at 3.00pm on Saturday) will become a focus for the No More Red message.

Arsenal Football Club, with its roots in a capital city beset by the plague and tragedy of violent crime, set a bold campaign in motion last month. For an FA Cup game at Nottingham Forest, their first team took the field not in their traditional red, but in an all-white kit. Simple, bold and inescapable: no more knife crime.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And what’s good for the Gunners is smart thinking for the Sports. While North London and the Sussex Coast may seem a long way apart, the message must be universal and football can speak with one voice.

Operation Safety, the Sussex Police response to knife crime and serious violence, includes high-visibility patrols and knife sweeps in hot-spot areas, and the use of knife arches to identify people who may be carrying a weapon. And one of the knife arches will be in place at the ground on Saturday. Trouble at the Lane? Not at all – but the whole point of the campaign is to raise awareness and to warn: not even peaceful old Eastbourne is immune.

Rachel Skuse, leader of East Sussex County Council’s KnowKnives campaign, comments: “We work for safer communities, and our purpose is to educate, to support positive action, to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying knives. We totally support No More Red and we really welcome the football club’s involvement.” Rachel and colleagues will be at Saturday’s game.

But the mood at Priory Lane will be anything but grim. The No More Red campaign is as front-foot as it gets. It’s a celebration of sport, of positive energy, of youngsters (and oldsters) channelled into the best possible use of their time and their talents. And for Eastbourne Borough, it is community sport at a level where nobody feels left out.

“Every member of my squad is on board with this campaign,” commented manager Danny Bloor. “They will pull on those white kits with all their usual appetite for the action, but with an extra pride that they’ll be making a positive statement. Our lads are role-models and examples, and they take that very seriously.

Ian Wright with the white Arsenal shirt worn by the team in their FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest to highlight the No More Red campaign / Picture: Getty

“The wonderful thing about sport is that you can pit your wits, your skill, your strength, against the opponent – but still totally respect your opponent. In non-league football, that means giving your all on the pitch, but shaking hands and having a drink afterwards.

“We’ll have the kids behind the goal banging away and singing their hearts out. We have a half-term soccer school next week at the Lane, so they’ll have their own chance on the sacred turf – or 3G!. We want this game to be one huge, echoing shout for sport and sportsmanship and everything that’s good!”

The specially designed white kits have been donated by The Acorns Trust – the club’s umbrella body which played a central role in healing some political divisions in recent weeks. “We are proud to be actively involved with this excellent initiative,” said Acorns chairman Andy Miller. “We are delighted to know that community projects and ideals are at the heart of all that Eastbourne Borough Football Club does.”

There will certainly be enough spectators to cheer the teams to the echo. “We have distributed 1500 free tickets to local schools,” explains commercial manager Sian Ansell, “and with the kids naturally bringing a parent or two, we expect a massive crowd. The special edition white kit will then be auctioned off, with all proceeds to local charities who tackle the root causes of youth violence.”

Visitors Maidstone United are fully on board with the project – although for obvious reasons they will not be playing in white! – and their supporters always travel in numbers. “We would expect 300 to 400 visiting fans,” says Sian. “We have extra turnstiles open and extra staff and stewards, and we recommend supporters to arrive earlier than usual.”