Arundel take on Infinity at Mill Road - picture by Stephen Goodger

Arundel played host to in-form Infinty in a tight SCFL Division 1 fixture which ended in an entertaining 0-0 Draw.

Mullets striker Ollie Humphries was shown a controversial red card late on, and with captain Steve Herbert sent to the sin bin, the Mullets held on to secure a well earned point.

It's been an encouraging season so far for Arundel - with gates up 30 per cent, a new committee in place to support the long-serving Bob Stuart and the team playing an expansive attacking style of play under manager Craig Stuart.

Goring CC FC lost their Sussex Junior Cup quarter-final 2-1 away to Forest Row.

Having lost key striker and leading scorer Connor Pomeroy to injury in the warm-up, Goring started on the back foot but this did not stop them dominating early on with three corners in the opening minutes when they really should have taken the lead.

But they were punished in the 8th minute when a cross-shot from Ross Jones found its way into the net for Forest Row to take a fortunate lead. On 27 minutes Forest Row went further ahead with a well-taken goal from Jones.

Goring then took control for the rest of the half with fine efforts from Hayden Briggs and Rio Imbimbo, but were 2-0 down at half-time.

Goring made tactical changes for the second half, changing to a more attacking formation, and it wasn’t long before Imbimbo picked up a loose ball and let fly with a rasping shot which the keeper just managed to turn round the post.

Stout defending kept Forest Row in front. On 70 minutes Goring had strong claims for a penalty when Alex Staines was brought down only to see the referee wave it away and on 76 minutes a Luke Tate corner was met by Jordan Jones only to see his firm header hit the post.

In the 85th minute Goring won a penalty when Josh Clarke was held back in the box and Staines slotted home for 2-1.

Goring pushed hard for the equaliser in the final minutes with Clarke and Todor Bankov going close but the final score ended 2-1 to Forest Row.

This Saturday sees Goring host Premier Division Hunston Community Club in the quarter-finals of the Centenary Cup.

Scott Hunter coolly scored both Yapton goals and went so close to a hat-trick as they won 2-1 at Milland in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

Milland dominated the first half and Yapton did well defensively to keep their hosts at bay. Then, as Yapton turned the tables in the second period, Hunter succeeded in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 50th minute and went through for another goal five minutes later.

His providers were Joey Aldrige and Tom Ayling respectively and he also brought an outstanding save from the home keeper.

Milland rallied in the last few minutes, notched their consolation and several times went close to an equaliser.