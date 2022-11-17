Edit Account-Sign Out
Arundel Walking Tours sponsors Arundel Football Club 'to give something back to the town'

Arundel Walking Tours is proud to announce a two-year sponsorship deal with Arundel Football Club to give something back to the town.

By Elaine Hammond
36 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 5:22pm
Martin Alderton and his partner Karen Tunnicliffe shake hands with Arundel Football Club chairman Bob Marchant, centre, on a two-year sponsorship deal
Martin Alderton, who runs Arundel Walking Tours with his partner Karen Tunnicliffe, said: "I grew up watching most Saturdays, being inspired to play left back after watching Saun Brennan, then playing for Arundel Juniors and being coached at Watersfield by Arundel legends.

"We have had a brilliant couple of years, writing the Arundel books, developing Destination Arundel and having amazing tours with visitors and presentations at local venues. We wanted to give something back. So we have – couldn't be more pleased."

Postman Martin started the tours nine years ago and Arundel, A Postman’s View was published in 2020.

