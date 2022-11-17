Martin Alderton, who runs Arundel Walking Tours with his partner Karen Tunnicliffe, said: "I grew up watching most Saturdays, being inspired to play left back after watching Saun Brennan, then playing for Arundel Juniors and being coached at Watersfield by Arundel legends.
"We have had a brilliant couple of years, writing the Arundel books, developing Destination Arundel and having amazing tours with visitors and presentations at local venues. We wanted to give something back. So we have – couldn't be more pleased."
Postman Martin started the tours nine years ago and Arundel, A Postman’s View was published in 2020.