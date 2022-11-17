Arundel Walking Tours is proud to announce a two-year sponsorship deal with Arundel Football Club to give something back to the town.

Martin Alderton and his partner Karen Tunnicliffe shake hands with Arundel Football Club chairman Bob Marchant, centre, on a two-year sponsorship deal

Martin Alderton, who runs Arundel Walking Tours with his partner Karen Tunnicliffe, said: "I grew up watching most Saturdays, being inspired to play left back after watching Saun Brennan, then playing for Arundel Juniors and being coached at Watersfield by Arundel legends.

"We have had a brilliant couple of years, writing the Arundel books, developing Destination Arundel and having amazing tours with visitors and presentations at local venues. We wanted to give something back. So we have – couldn't be more pleased."