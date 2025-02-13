AS Crawley become Sunday Champions of Sussex

AS Crawley 2-2 Hassocks Fatboys AS Crawley win on penalties, 4-3.

Two of the prominent teams in Sussex Sunday League football came together tonight to play in the Sussex Sunday Challenge Cup Final. A.S. Crawley came into the match looking to add their first Sussex Sunday Cup to their trophy cabinet after narrowly losing out to BN Dons in 2023.

Manager Levi Austin said before kickoff;

“We've been in a lot of finals so we're always excited but it's nothing new to us. We know what we have to do, and we know if we turn up, we'll win”.

AS Crowned Champions

After a slow start to the game at Lancing, the game came to life after 26 minutes. AS were awarded a penalty after a poor challenge in the box. Crawley confidently scored from the spot, 1-0.

Just 2 minutes later, AS doubled their lead. Great play from the midfield see’s a beautiful through ball find Omar Barry. He has a one-on-one against the keeper and keeps his nerve to slot it home.

It was Hassocks turn to attack on the 31st minute. The ball was worked down the wing and crossed in by Flack. It caused panic and between Ruari Farrell and the keeper the ball got bundled over the goal line, 2-1.

The teams came out in the second half full of energy and it was end to end in this tight game. Crawley missed a great chance but it was Hassocks who scored the next goal.

The equaliser came on the 65th minute. Hassocks put the pressure on and were awarded a corner. It was floated in perfectly and the Lithuanian, Arni Kublicas leapt the highest to power his header in, 2-2.

The industrial Toby Wiles got booked for Hassocks for a late challenge on 72 minutes, in front of the crowd of 136 in attendance. Both teams shuffled their decks with late substitutions. However, there were opportunities for both teams to win in 90 minutes but neither team could finish the match off, the game went to penalties as there was no extra time.

It was a tense five minutes whilst both teams were picking their penalty takers. It was close but it was AS Crawley who are victorious with an 4-3 victory in the shootout. The unfortunate Louie Pople had his penalty saved.

AS Crawley and are now the Champions of the Sussex Sunday Challenge Cup 2024/5. The GWS Man of the Match was Tariq Vincent for his excellent performance and all round dedication to the team.