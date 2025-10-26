AS Crawley edge win over Wakehams Green

By Kev Gargini
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:42 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 10:05 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
The much-anticipated clash between AS Crawley and Wakehams Green, the two Crawley-based title contenders in Mid Sussex Division 2 North, did not disappoint at Forest School Horsham.

AS Crawley edged a thrilling 3-2 victory over league leaders Wakehams Green on the 3G pitch.

Most Popular

Wakehams Green came into the game sitting top of the table, while AS Crawley boasted a perfect 100% record from fewer matches – and this encounter lived up to its billing as a potential title decider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a fiercely competitive battle, particularly in midfield, where both sides fought for control. The home side struck first, taking an early lead in the first half, but the second period brought a flurry of goals as both teams went all out for the win.

AS Crawley attackplaceholder image
AS Crawley attack

AS Crawley’s goals came courtesy of Jermaine Neathey, Sopra and Jahobi Maher, whose efforts secured three vital points. For Wakehams Green, Logan Johnson and Kyne Newman-Knott found the net in a performance that showed why they remain one of the strongest sides in the division.

With the win, AS Crawley continue their perfect start to the campaign and close the gap at the top of the table.

Next up, AS Crawley host Jarvis Brook (2nd) in another crucial league encounter, while Wakehams Green turn their attention to cup action with an away tie against East Grinstead Harriers in the SCFA Junior Cup.

Related topics:Jahobi Maher
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice