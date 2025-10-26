The much-anticipated clash between AS Crawley and Wakehams Green, the two Crawley-based title contenders in Mid Sussex Division 2 North, did not disappoint at Forest School Horsham.

AS Crawley edged a thrilling 3-2 victory over league leaders Wakehams Green on the 3G pitch.

Wakehams Green came into the game sitting top of the table, while AS Crawley boasted a perfect 100% record from fewer matches – and this encounter lived up to its billing as a potential title decider.

It was a fiercely competitive battle, particularly in midfield, where both sides fought for control. The home side struck first, taking an early lead in the first half, but the second period brought a flurry of goals as both teams went all out for the win.

AS Crawley’s goals came courtesy of Jermaine Neathey, Sopra and Jahobi Maher, whose efforts secured three vital points. For Wakehams Green, Logan Johnson and Kyne Newman-Knott found the net in a performance that showed why they remain one of the strongest sides in the division.

With the win, AS Crawley continue their perfect start to the campaign and close the gap at the top of the table.

Next up, AS Crawley host Jarvis Brook (2nd) in another crucial league encounter, while Wakehams Green turn their attention to cup action with an away tie against East Grinstead Harriers in the SCFA Junior Cup.