Ashington host celebration of female football

Players aged five to 65 took part and the women kicked off proceedings with a round robin tournament involving teams from Crawley Old Girls (COGS), Horsham Eagles and Ashington’s Swifts.

At midday it was the turn of the youngest players and a visiting Henfield FC WildCats group showed some initially hesitant Ashington girls just how much fun playing football can be.

Ashington run regular WildCats sessions and will soon be opening these to six to eiht-year-olds. The day finished with another tournament with U10 girls from Ashington, Henfield and Woodingdean taking part.

Ashington U10s

With female referees officiating and female coaches running all the teams it was definitely a showcase of all that is good about women’s and girls’ football.

Parents, residents and club volunteers came along to enjoy the fun.

For more about Ashington FC visit https://ashingtoncougars.co.uk or contact [email protected]

For more information about women’s and girls’ football generally, and to find the nearest venue, visit the FA Find Football page – find.englandfootball.com

Ashington Swifts

For Horsham Eagles go https://www.facebook.com/HorshamEagles/