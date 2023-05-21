Awards to staff, volunteers, players and managers were presented as The Dean looked back at their West Sussex League season.
Awards were presented by Treasurer Tim Calloway, general manager Pete Kearvell and manager Tom Ferre and were awarded to;
Clubman - Lewis RodwellPlayer of the year - Brad SilvesterMick Andrews Trophy - John BurnettTop goalscorer - Haidon DaviesManager’s player - Ben PettPlayers’ player - Nathan FreemanMiss of season - Ben PettGoal of season - Jason Houghton
East Dean said: “We’d like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support this season and a big thank you to The Star & Garter for their hospitality throughout the season and for hosting the awards.”