Away win eludes Three Bridges against as they draw with Haywards Heath Town

A goal in the first minute, another in the last minute of normal time, a saved penalty and a red card - just another ordinary Isthmian League encounter!

Bridges’ first attack saw Kieron Pamment unleash from distance with keeper Billy Collings only able to help the ball on its way into the net! But Collings went on to produce a number of fine saves, starting with pushing away Brian Villavicencio’s 15th minute strike. As the ball ran loose, Noel Leighton was fouled but Brannon O’Neill’s penalty was saved by Collings!

Bridges were the better side for most of the first half with a lot of good pressing and some neat attacking play. Alex Laing tried to offer something for Heath, but Bridges really could have been three clear at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slightly different story after the interval with the sending off of Leighton for a second yellow just before the hour offering much encouragement for the home side. Leo Anderson now showed his goalkeeping prowess although there were plenty of bad final touches by Heath.

Action from Haywards Heath Town v Three Bridges. Picture by Ray Turner

The non stop Pamment, who had been denied twice in the first half, and his replacement Kevin Rivera were both thwarted by Collings, and just before the referee’s signal for seven added minutes came up, a goalmouth scramble finished with Callum Dobell drilling a low shot home to deny Bridges that elusive first away win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges Man of the Match - Kieron Pamment.

H.Heath: B.Collings, B.Holden (C.Dobell, 83), S.Steggall, B.Napper (M.Diallo, 88), G.Brown, D.Gunner, B.Santos, J.Dickson, C.Honore, T.Collins (R.Pingling, 76), A.Laing.Unused Subs. - L.Valentine, M.Guinness.Booked - Brown (29), Dickson (52).