Away win for dominant Bridges

Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Broadbridge Heath 1, Three Bridges 3 (h-t : 1-3) Referee: Jacob Wright

After a terrible start, Bridges were the better side for much of this local affair, with Kevin Rivera in sparkling form as he netted twice in a hectic first half.

The Bridges contingent had been warned about Kyle Sim's long throws before the kick-off, but within 40 seconds the defence was at sixes and sevens as Sim showed his prowess and Mark Goldson applied the finishing touch.

Within eight minutes, however, Bridges were level, the home defence this time looking unsure as great work on the left by Nodirbek Bobomurodov finished with a cross wna an overhead kick by Kevin Rivera.

Although the game then became end to end, the visitors posed the biggest threat with Bobomurodov looking notably dangerous every time he got the ball. So, it was no surprise when, two minutes before half time, another cross by him was met brilliantly by Reece Hallard, whose brother Josh was making his Bridges debut.

Just two minutes later Reece Hallard then supplied a cross from the right which was met by Rivera for a crucial third goal.

With Harvey Woollard looking almost unbeatable in his preferred midfield position, Bridges were able to look in command without generating enough to worry the home defence, but equally Bridges' back line rarely looked threatened by an out of sorts home attack in a second half that proved something of a damp squib despite the glorious sunshine.

Karim Kamhouri came on for his debut and Rivera really should have made it a hat trick when he shot wide in the closing stages, but it was job done by a Bridges side that is starting to look a more accomplished outfit.

Bridges Man of the Match - Kevin Rivera.

B.Heath: B.Eastwood, K.Sim, J.Chesworth (S.Terry, 15 (J.Archard, 45)), J.Buchanan (J.Barlow, 85), T.Bromage, S.Marino, J.Lindsey, C.Parmiter, M.Goldson (L.Croal, 75), L.Evans, S.Lemon (C.Dowdell, 64).Booked - Buchanan (15), Goldson (45+4), Sim (85), Bromage (86).

Bridges: L.Glover, D.Ferreira (B.Campbell-Francis, 71), H.Woollard, J.Hallard, N.Bobomurodov, R.Hallard, K.Rivera, B.Holden (K.Kamhouri, 80), H.Velvick (A.Adam, 84), B.Irving, A,Burnett. Unused Subs. - G.Falzon, M.Samson.Booked - J.Hallard (57), Holden (75).