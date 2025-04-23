Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer AFC sealed their return to Step 6 football for 2025/26 as they completed the task of finishing above Westfield courtesy of a 4-0 win over Ridgewood.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the penultimate match of the 2024/25 season and their final home game, Ringmer only needed a point to guarantee their place in next season’s Southern Combination Football League (SCFL) Division One.

Though they were underwhelming in the first half, the Blues hit full throttle afterwards and ran out comfortable winners to get the celebrations started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ground grading confirmed, too, Ringmer can now begin all the preparations for their long-awaited return to the National League System.

Ringmer celebrate a goal on their way to a promotion clinching win | Picture by Will Hugall

After 22 games of the MSFL Premier Division season and countless ups and downs, it was finally time for Ringmer to take the final step in their promotion push. Few would have expected promotion to be settled on the penultimate weekend, but a run of three draws for Westfield ever since Ringmer’s 2-0 win over them in March paved Ringmer’s way.

As they welcomed 13th-placed Ridgewood to the Caburn Community Ground, though, the pressure was entirely on Ringmer to complete the job. They were without captain Charlie Northeast for the big day, with the only change being the return of George Maybury in his place.

Ringmer had a tricky start against the Uckfield-based visitors, who defended stoutly and were keen to continue their encouraging recent record. Chances were few and far between at first, with it being 25 minutes before the first genuine opportunity arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Blackford was the man to create it, with his free-kick prompting a save by goalkeeper Rob Ternouth before follow-ups from Maybury and Rocco Cullen were both foiled. This promoted a response at the other end, and Aaron Stimson and Ed Goulden both had dangerous efforts blocked on the edge of the box after a nice move.

Ringmer then began to play more freely, and in the 33rd minute, a slick passing move led to Fraser Argyle finding Ben Earle on the edge of the box. Earle burst into the box and was taken down by Goulden, allowing Rhys Taylor to send the resulting penalty past Ternouth and make it 1-0. That was all there was to report from the first 45 minutes, with the rest of the half continuing the pattern of stop-start football.

Ringmer returned with plenty of energy in the second half, and Ridgewood simply could not match this. In the 50th minute, Rhys Taylor was set free down the left and whipped in a delightful cross. While George Coleman was denied with the initial effort, Argyle converted to make it 2-0.

Two minutes later, Taylor notched his second of the afternoon after storming into the box from the left and blasting a near-post shot straight through Ternouth. To complete the damage, in the 62nd minute it became 4-0, with Taylor’s beautiful cross from the left finding substitute Luke Colwell, who unselfishly set up Argyle for a point-blank finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was plenty of time to increase the victory margin, and with the fresh legs of a host of attacking players – Colwell, George Scott, Maison Butterworth, Jacob Ashwood and the returning Ed Easton – introduced, Ringmer were running their visitors ragged.

Alas, nothing would quite go in for the Blues, with players getting in the way of each other, shots saved by Ternouth, and some fine last-ditch defending also keeping the score at 4-0. It was highly encouraging to see the depth in Ringmer’s squad continuing to impress, particularly in the case of Easton after two nasty ankle injuries this season, and there was little to fault come the end of the match.

Full-time duly brought some incredible celebrations from players, staff, committee members and fans alike, with the job done in a most confident fashion. With promotion sealed to usher in a return to SCFL football for the first time since the 2017-18 season, a historic weekend for Ringmer meant everything.

Celebrations were immense in the dressing room and clubhouse, but there was a sense that even greater tasks of this season still remain. Ringmer have two matches of the 2024/25 season remaining, and both potentially have silverware riding on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday, the Blues head to Balcombe in their MSFL Premier Division swansong. With the 3rd-placed Blues facing the 4th-placed hosts, there is still an outside chance that both could win the league title – although midweek results will have a part to play.

Afterwards, Ringmer also have the Montgomery Cup Final against Oxted & District to plan for. That match is provisionally scheduled for 14th May, with full confirmation expected soon.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Coleman (Colwell, 54’), Wilton, Oliver, Maybury, Webster (C), Cullen (Easton, 54’), Blackford (Scott, 72’), Argyle, Earle (Butterworth, 72’), R. Taylor (Ashwood, 72’)