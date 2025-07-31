Stability is the key as Lancing FC enter a new era after a torrid season in which they went through three managers and were relegated.

So says new boss Dean Cox as he gets his new-look team ready for this weekend’s FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Crawley Down Gatwick.

He is in the manager’s hotseat for a second time at Culver Road, while Martin Gander has taken over as chairman – and it’s a whole new squad who will take the field too.

Cox said it had been a hectic but enjoyable summer at the club: “We’ve recruited a lot of new players – 22 or 23 – and it’s been good. It’s about getting them to gel. We’re seeing improvements every game we play as they take on board the information and what we expect of them.

Lancing in pre-season action at Shoreham - the Lancers' season begins in the FA Cup this weekend | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“There’s a new management team and a new chairman so it’s a fresh start. We’re working hard and are ready to go for the FA Cup game on Saturday. Then the week after, we have the first league game (home to Forest Row in the SCFL Premier).

“It’s all very positive with all the new people. They’re doing great things off the pitch.”

In terms of league ambitions, Cox said: "There’s a lot of good teams in the division. I think Steyning and Haywards Heath have recruited especially well so I expect them to be up there… but after that it’s quite a competitive league and if we get on a good run we can give a good account of ourselves

“Stability is key – it was a torrid time for Lancing last year on and off the pitch. We’ve got ourselves back on our feet.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​