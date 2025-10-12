Back to back wins for the Dean

Three first half goals secure another three points for the Dean

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting very brightly, Dean managed to win the ball back from kick off and control the passages of play. Working in and out of triangles as well as going back to forward with real pace and vigor.

And it wasn’t long into the game that Dean had the ball in the net. Going from stand-in keeper Tyler Pickering short goal kick and working the ball out to in on the right Finlay Dorday was in the acres of space and found a perfect ball into the box, a cushion header from Alfie Barcley setup the man in form Ash Carter to tuck the ball home. 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long later and a move which had every outfield player involved, Jake Fellows picked the ball up on the wide left. Cutting in pst his marker all he could was foul Fellows for a free kick.

Rocc Dew holds of a Chichester Athletic attack

Dave Knight dually obliged and put the ball perfectly inside the near corner. 2-0.

More domination of the ball led to good corners coming into the box, unfortunately neither Jason Houghton or Ash Carter could capitalise.

Winning the ball high Joe Murray found himself weaving through two players only to fouled just on the edge of the box. Matt Goff stepped up forcing a good save onto the bar from the keeper, following in was Jake Fellows to put the ball home for his first goal for the club! 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing with confidence and also looking to retain the ball comes with its own level of threat. After winning the ball well young Finlay Dorday was composed to play back to keeper Tyler Pickering, however the pass under hit and Chichester Athletic converted the chance. 3-1.

Jason Houghton was solid at the back for the dean

Good chances for Alfie Barcley and Ollie Osbourne just before the break were unlucky not to find the net but East Dean really had dominated the game so far.

HT 3-1.

It was very much of the same for the second half. Retaining the ball and moving the opposition around resulted in half chances for Joe Murray and Jake fellows. The game was becoming increasingly niggly in the middle of the pitch but the game being allowed to flow by the experienced Paul Barratt.

Ash Carter found himself going on an adventure down the right hand side and into the box but put his effort wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Osborne holds of the defender

With about 20 minutes play Amir Jamaly was introduced and basically playing on one leg. He found himself doing his defensive duties and putting a shift in until he couldn’t continue anymore.

Chichester Athletic managed to get a free kick in a good position on the edge of the box. A free kick put straight into the top corner, 3-2.

Game management was key now and moving the ball with pace and precision really helped the Dean see this game out. A good chance for Ollie Osbourne on the counter was unlucky not to go in under good pressure from the keeper