Back to winning ways - 45 photos from Eastbourne Borough's victory over Weston
Goals by Sam Beard and Yaser Kasim earned Eastbourne Borough a 2-1 win over Weston at Priory Lane – a huge relief after a run of four straight defeats.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 07:42 BST
All the goals came in the second half in a much-needed victory that took Mark Beard’s men up to 18th in the table after a run of four defeats in which they had not scored.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked, and more from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above – and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald evety Friday.
