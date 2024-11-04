Bad break for Yapton's James

Yapton 3rd 3, Chapel 0 West Sussex Lge, Div 3 Cup

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were mixed fortunes for Yapton's James Goord. He did well to set up one of the goals but later was off to hospital with an ankle broken in three places.

James made the opening for Kieran Mills to score the first, then brother John Goord provided the assist for Miguel Periera to add the second.

Finally, Periera turned provider for Mills to score again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us your team news.

Yapton first team were away to Horsham Crusaders 3rd in the Chichester Charity Cup and returned home with a 9-1 victory, thanks to Tom Ayling (4), Joey Aldridge, Sam Beadle, Charlie Hawkes, Theo Samuels and Clem Ugoani.

A 3-1 defeat was suffered by Yapton Reserves in Division 3 (South) at home to Ambassadors. Tom Legge gave Yapton an early lead, but the home side triumphed with two late goals.