Bad break for Yapton's James

Yapton 3rd 3, Chapel 0 West Sussex Lge, Div 3 Cup

There were mixed fortunes for Yapton's James Goord. He did well to set up one of the goals but later was off to hospital with an ankle broken in three places.

James made the opening for Kieran Mills to score the first, then brother John Goord provided the assist for Miguel Periera to add the second.

Finally, Periera turned provider for Mills to score again.

Yapton first team were away to Horsham Crusaders 3rd in the Chichester Charity Cup and returned home with a 9-1 victory, thanks to Tom Ayling (4), Joey Aldridge, Sam Beadle, Charlie Hawkes, Theo Samuels and Clem Ugoani.

A 3-1 defeat was suffered by Yapton Reserves in Division 3 (South) at home to Ambassadors. Tom Legge gave Yapton an early lead, but the home side triumphed with two late goals.

