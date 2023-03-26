It was a terrible afternoon for Three Bridges as Lancing exacted revenge for the 3-0 defeat inflicted on them by the visitors in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season.

Lancing looked the more positive side from the off with the ball played wide whenever possible, but it took them 25 minutes to get ahead. A corner wasn’t cleared, Mo Juwara then delivered a nice low cross from the right, and after Tommy Blennerzhassett had seen a close range effort blocked, Marcus Allen hooked the ball home.

Eight minutes later Lancing doubled their lead with a quality goal as Mo Jammeh delivered a perfect cross from the left for Finn Daniel-Yeomans to head beyond Leo Anderson. But for all their good interlinking play, Lancing didn’t test Anderson as much as they might have liked, the addition of Callum Donaghey at the back for the injured Dan Ferreria helping to blunt many of the Lancing attacks.

Bridges own attacks had come to nothing despite the commendable efforts of mainly Kieron Pamment, and it wasn’t until the 54th minute that they had their first shot of note when Camron Lawson fired just wide. And to make matters worse, a minute later a bad back pass left Blennerzhassett the simple task of netting on his debut for the hosts.

Action from earlier in the season. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Anderson prevented Jammeh from making it four on the hour, whilst Pamment saw a decent strike deflected off a defender for a corner. Substitute Faizeed Salifu fired over as well, but just when the afternoon looked as though it couldn’t get any worse for Bridges, skipper Brannon O’Neill was shown a straight red card for a foul on Darius Goldsmith.

Bridges Man of the Match - Callum Donaghey.

Although Bridges cannot finish in the bottom two, they are still in the fight to avoid having to face a play off to stay in the League if they finish in the bottom four. This Saturday, they are at home to bottom side Corinthian, who they beat 2-0 away recently but who are making a late rally to avoid the drop.

Lancing: A.Secka, W.Berry (D.Goldsmith, 72), S.Bull, F.Daniels-Teoman, M.Allen, T.Butler, R.Hallard, T.Mthunzi, T.Blennerzhassett (M.Joumaa Zabadne, 87), M.Jammeh, M.Juwara (M.Powell, h-t).Unused Subs. - J.Thompson, K.Louis.Booked - Juwaza (45+3).

