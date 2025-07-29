Lee Baldwin has achieved many things in local football – but the Wick manager will be seeking a first when the Dragons entertain Kent-based VCD Athletic in an FA Cup extra preliminary round at Crabtree Park on Saturday.

The Dragons boss will be on the sidelines urging on his new-look side which will feature striker Dan Simmonds in his first competitive match for the Dragons since joining the club for a second spell earlier in the summer.

It will be a special occasion for Baldwin as he admitted: “The FA Cup is the biggest domestic knockout competition in the world and being involved in it is a brilliant start to the new campaign.

“I loved looking at the initial plan for the tournament and seeing Wick and West Ham United, my two clubs, in the same competition. There was a real buzz about that.

Wick in action last season against Pagham | Picture: Martin Denyer

“I have actually never won an FA Cup tie, I never played in it and as a manager I have yet to win a game in it.

“We were in the Cup a few years ago but were nowhere near good enough to make any progress and last season we fell at the first hurdle when we bumped into a very good Merstham from a higher level – so hopefully that changes against VCD Athletic. It's an unbelievable competition and it is such an honour and privilege to be taking part.”

It will be a tough ask for Wick to beat the club from Crayford, who play at higher level in the Isthmian League south east division.

But Baldwin, who has added former Bognor and Pagham man Luke Cooper as a first-team coach alongside Jon Tucker, added: “We have looked very good and very sharp in our friendlies so we're really looking forward to the new campaign.”

Wick kick-off their Southern Combination Premier season the following Saturday (August 9) when they cross the Channel to face newcomers Guernsey before they entertain Horsham YM in their first league home game on Tuesday 12 (7.30pm).

FA Cup extra preliminary round – ties with Herald & Gazette area interest: Three Bridges v Shoreham, Badshot Lea v Steyning Town, Wick v VCD Athletic, Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town, Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick.