Eastbourne Borough have added another three players to their squad for the new season – with boss Adam Murray re-signing another of last season’s squad and bringing in two men with experience in higher divisions.

Borough said they were delighted to confirm that Finn Ballard McBride has signed a new deal for the 2024/25 season. The 24-year-old joined at the end of January – making his full debut in the 2-1 win against Farnborough. After that, he had to be patient for his opportunity – with appearances coming from the subs’ bench.

But after returning to the starting line-up in the 2-0 win at Dartford on April 1, he was an ever-present for the last six games and played a starring role as the Sports sealed their National League South status.

The Australian played 13 times – with seven starts – in 2023/24, and whilst he came close to getting his first goal it somehow evaded him. He joined the Sports on the back of a four year stay in America, where he played for the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Finn Ballard McBride made an impact towards the end of Eastbourne Borough's 2023-24 season | Picture: Lydia Redman

Prior to that, he came through the youth system at Sydney FC in his homeland, where he played from 15 years old – progressing through to the A League club’s Under 20 and Reserve Team.

Striker Alfie Pavey was Borough's next new signing, joining from National League Woking. The striker, 28, has a wealth of experience at this level, having won two promotions from the National League South in his career.

After starting the 2023/24 season at Farnborough, he scored eight goals in the first ten games of the season and got a move to National League Woking. However, after a spell at Braintree Town towards the end of last season – where he scored one goal in five starts – he becomes the fifth new signing for the Sports ahead of 2024/25.

“The club have worked very hard to get Alfie in,” said boss Adam Murray. “We felt we needed someone with a bit of experience, that had a presence and had scored goals at this level.

“Alfie ticks those boxes for us. He is hungry to succeed and I can’t wait to work with him.”

Pavey has amassed over 200 appearances across the National League and National League South with the likes of Dover Athletic, Barnet, Maidstone United and Havant & Waterlooville. He came through the Academy for Millwall before leaving in the summer of 2017 having made eight first team appearances.

The former Aldershot Town forward is a proven goalscorer at this level.

Former Crawley Town and Braintree winger Jayden Davis is the sixth new signing for Murray's side upon the completion of his contract with Crawley Town.

Davis, 22, won promotion with Braintree Town to the National League this season having spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the National League South side. The winger has EFL experience with Crawley, who of course won promotion to League One this season, having joined the Reds from Millwall in the summer of 2022.

“Jayden is a vital part of what we are building,” said Murray. “He had a great season which ended in winning promotion from this league, and scored and assisted some important goals. He adds more blistering pace to our squad and will fit perfectly in a number of positions within our structure.”