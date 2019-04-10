Barcelona youth captain Ethan Stapley aims for cup glory against European giants

Eastbourne’s talented youngster Ethan Stapley will lead his Barcelona team in the LAR Cup 2019 - hoping to grab some glory for his hometown.

The former Eastbourne Borough and Brighton & Hove Albion youth player, who now captains Barcelona under-10s, will fly to France from Spain.

He will travel and then lead his team and compete in the LAR Cup, which is one of the biggest tournaments in the world at youth level.

The competition will take place in the city of Villepointe, which is 20 minutes outside Paris on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

64 teams will battle it out for this coveted trophy which celebrates it’s 10th anniversary.

Among the elite teams competing are the likes of European giants PSG Ajax, Milan and PSV Eindhoven. The teams will stay in the village just outside the city and there will be more than 100 volunteers ensuring security, safety and smooth operation so everyone involved will have a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Ethan’s proud grandfather Soroosh said, “This is the first time that Ethan is travelling abroad without any parental guidance but I am sure that will not faze him one bit.

“I am so proud of my wonder boy and we are all rooting for him to do well in the competition.”