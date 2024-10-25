Battle at the Beacon: Hassocks FC v Horley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hassocks FC (U23) 1-1 Horley Town (U23)

On a mild evening at The Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground, the Robins scored drew 1-1 against their SCFL North Division rivals under the floodlights.

The Robins started well against the league leaders. Creating some opportunities through the middle and on the right wing. The first goal went to the home team via a heavy deflection. After another attack down the right, the ball was played inside to the skilful Wilf Jenkins, he moved to the left and struck the ball well. The ball slid off a defender and bounced into corner of the goal, the keeper was wrong footed and had no chance.

After half time both teams created chances during a very even game. The Robins were minutes away from seeing the game out, but the Clarets pushed forward. The ball was played to the gifted Leo Clarke, who curled it over the keeper into the top corner. A great goal and a worthy equaliser.

Next up for the Robins is a home tie against Padgam and Horley are away to Loxwood.