Battle Youth football team signs sponsorship deal with Parker & Son

Battle building and construction company Parker & Son has signed a sponsorship deal with Battle Town Football Club. Parker & Son is sponsoring the shirts being worn by the Battle Town FC U12 team which plays in the U12 yellow division of the Rother Youth League under the management of George Holdt and head coach Andy Mills. The team was established last year and has 30+ players.

Battle Town FC Youth Secretary Adrian Davis said: “We are very excited about having Parker & Son as one of our sponsors. Support like this is vital to keep the club running and we are very grateful to Parker & Son and all our sponsors.

“We are passionate about making youth football accessible to everyone and we rely on sponsorship to keep our player fees to an absolute minimum and be able to offer all our players a team kit at no additional cost.

“We want to encourage all children to get involved in sport to support their physical and mental wellbeing.”

James Parker, MD of Parker & Son, with Battle Town FC U12 team who the company is sponsoring

James Parker, Managing Director of Parker & Son added: “We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring the Battle Youth U12 side. Sport is so important for overall health and teaches children so many skills for life, not just sport, which is why we were keen to get involved. Being part of a team is also great for the children and will teach them lessons they will take through into their working lives.”

Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified trades who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property. We are also experts when it comes to heritage buildings such as churches and those belonging to the National Trust.

Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having being passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and finally to Chris’ son, James. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available.

Battle FC is working in partnership with Battle Town Council and The Battle Health Pathway project to provide Battle Recreation Ground with a new pavilion and skills area - all of which will benefit and promote the health and well-being of local residents.