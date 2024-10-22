Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath slipped to a Sussex derby defeat in the Isthmian south east division – while Wick are out of the FA Vase. Reports from both below...

Broadbridge Heath 1 Three Bridges 3

Isthmian South East

It was derby time in the Isthmian South East division where, for the first time this season, Three Bridges supporters only had a short trip to watch their favourite team – when they travelled to The BodyMould Community Stadium, home of Broadbridge Heath.

Heath manager Chris Simmons was forced to make four changes to his midweek starting line-up as player injuries are beginning to mount up.

But despite that the Bears made a great start – scoring in the opening minute when a long Kyle Sim throw-in from the right was headed home by Mark Goldson running across the face of goal and glancing a header past Bridges keeper Luke Glover.

The visitors hit back eight minutes later when Bridges skipper Billy Irving received the ball in the centre of midfield and played a diagonal pass down the left to Nodirbek Bobomurodov.

He ran at the Heath defence before crossing the ball from the goal-line in towards the near post where the Heath defence only half cleared their lines and the ball fell kindly to Kevin Rivera to level with an acrobatic overhead kick from eight yards.

Wick take on Harefield in the Vase | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Heath had a great chance to equalise on 31 minutes when Sam Lemon whipped the ball in from the left which was headed goalwards by Sean Terry but Glover was on hand to deny the Heath full-back.

Minutes before the break the visitors took the lead when Bobomurodov received the ball wide on the left, looked up and played a left-foot diagonal cross into the path of Reece Hallard coming in at the far post who converted from close range.

Things got even better for Bridges in added time when they played a free-kick down the right flank to Hallard who drilled a low cross into the Heath penalty area to Rivera.

He struck it first time with his right foot past Heath keeper Billy Eastwood to make it 3-1 at the break.

Simmons was forced to make a second substitution during the break with Jamie Chesworth already having come off on minutes with a badly swollen ankle, and his replacement at full-back Sean Terry now suffering a thigh injury.

With goals in the bag Bridges saw out the second half without too much trouble.

They could have added a fourth when Tad Bromage cleared Rivera’s right foot shot off the line and Hayden Velvick hit the post with the follow-up and in the closing stages Rivera was involved again with a shot into the side netting.

A comfortable win in the end for Bridges with the Bears well below par and not helped by the ever growing list of walking wounded.

Simmons said afterwards: “Apart from the first 15-20 minutes we looked very flat and lacking in energy, a complete contrast to the first half against Beckenham on Tuesday.

"Defensively we were very poor and lacked any real invention going forward.”

MOM for the Bears was Charlie Parmiter.

BBH: Eastwood, Sim, Chesworth (Terry 15 (Archard 46)), Buchanan (Barlow 85), Bromage, Marino, Lindsey, Parmiter, Goldson (Croal 75), Evans, Lemon (Dowdell 64).

On Saturday, Heath – who slipped to 12th in the table with the defeat to Bridges – visit seventh-placed Erith Town.

Wick 0 Harefield United 3

FA Vase 1st round

Wick missed the chance to reach the FA Vase second round for the first time in 18 years when they failed to beat Harefield United at Crabtree Park.

Missing influential captain Ryan Barratt in the heart of their defence, a slip at the back led to the Dragons falling behind to an early goal from Lenny Farhall before James Hutchingson weaved his way past a couple of defenders on the left flank and despatch a low finish into the bottom far corner.

Wick could have forced tgeir way back into the match on the stroke of half-time but Sam Conolly was unable to turn in a pass from Josh Irish at the far post and the Dragons were kept at bay by a series of good saves by Hares goalkeeper Tom Clark in the second half.

It was all over when Farhall added a second and the Londoners’ third following what looked like a push on Ben Gray in the build up but Harefield, who beat Lewes in the FA Cup, deserved the win which takes them into the second round for the fourth straight season.

‘We were slow away and uncharacteristically failed to win headers and tackles which we usually make routinely,’ said Wick manager Lee Baldwin.

‘If we had been at our best we could have edged it but they were a good side and it was an enjoyable game played in good spirits.

‘We have a break now do a few players with bumps and bruises can have a rest before we start a series of away games at Bexhill at the start of next month.’