Bears' FA Cup run over at hands of last season's Wembley visitors

Littlehampton Town were probably the team all others in Sussex wanted to avoid at the first hurdle after they reached the FA Vase final last season, but the Bears were drawn to visit the Marigolds.

Heath created the first clear opening after only two minutes when Jamie Taylor split the defence and Lewis Croal ran through on goal but the striker’s effort lacked power.

For Golds, Joe Benn hit a shot straight at Alfie Hadfield, who pushed it out for a corner.

Broadbridge Heath on the defensive at Littlehampton, where their FA Cup hopes ended | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Heath’s Sam Lemon tried his luck with a shot from 20 yards that flew just over and Louis Evans’ shot from the edge of the area found the side netting.

The home side opened the scoring on 20 minutes as Lucas Pattenden nipped in and scored from close range.

The Marigolds were awarded a penalty as Aaron Capon crashed into Hadfield but the keeper saved Benn’s spot kick.

On 52 minutes Pattenden’s cross was punched by Hadfield to Capon who made it 2-0.

In the 73rd minute George Gaskin steered a header wide of Hadfield for 3-0.

Heath did grab a consolation when Gaskin handled in the area and Taylor scored from the spot.

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “Littlehampton are a quality side and we gave them a good game, but we didn’t play as well as we can.”