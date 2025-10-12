Littlehampton Town have been a huge Sussex success story over the past five seasons, nurtured by managers Mitch Hand and George Gaskin.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair came together in 2021 when the club were in the County League. Season 21-22 became a fairytale when all roads led to that famous Wembley Arch on for the FA Vase final.

Unfortunately, it was Newport Pagnell who picked up the Trophy that day. However, it was a brilliant occasion for the club and to this day Littlehampton remain the only Sussex non-league team to have played at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did they plough their way through 7 Fa vase rounds they also maintained fine league form to record 29 victories and become SCFL premier division champions.

Littlehampton Town fans at Hanworth Villa

To prove it wasn’t a fluke, Golds became a solid Isthmian South East club who have readily held their own.

Last May Mitch and George were very proud to lead their team out at the Amex for the Sussex Senior Cup final, which they narrowly lost to Horsham.

The current season sees them now operating in the Isthmian South Central division, which is pitting them against a whole host of new clubs and challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four victories from 10 fixtures was viewed as a good platform but they had a setback on Saturday when the team travelled to in-form Hanworth Villa. There were no complaints from any away connections as the hosts powered to a deserved 3-0 victory.

See Mitch Hand’s post-match interview in the video player above and see supporter Dan White’s interview here.

On a brand-new artificial surface under sunny skies Littlehampton made the early running and winger Marcel Powell forced the home keeper into a brilliant save.

That stirred the hosts into a pulsating rhythm of pass and move. They attacked down both flanks and through the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away keeper Billy Collings was under threat for most of the first half as ten corners rained in. Desperate defending and three excellent saves kept the score blank at half-time.

Had the Golds got away with it? The answer to that was swift and brutal early in the seocnd half. A one touch move down the right on 52 minutes saw an overload in the Golds box and an inviting cross was joyously caressed home by Ben Geraghty.

Moments later Marco Haigh skipped inside and slammed home the second off the far post. There were brief moments of Littlehampton possession, but the game was done on 75 minutes with Geraghty headed home the third.

Golds fan Dan White said: “There can be no complaints as Villa were much the better team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling the Vase final, he added: “As a Golds fan we have had a good run over the past five seasons. I live very near to the ground and it’s hard to believe your local team has been to Wembley and the Amex. Both were brilliant days out.”

Joint Manager Mitch Hand also recounted the Vase final: “It was something we will never forget, a special occasion for all of us. We also enjoyed our Amex day out last season.

"But Wembley seems a long time ago especially after a result like this. Villa were far better than us and I was never comfortable even at 0-0.

"We will need a reaction on Tuesday evening when we play South Park at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As to the future, Hand said: “The target is to try to jump up a level – whether it’s this season we wait and see.”

Good luck to all Golds connections over the coming weeks. Villa were brutally efficient on the day and would have beaten many a team on that showing. Hopefully Littlehampton can find that winning consistency and rapidly move up Isthmian South Centra table.