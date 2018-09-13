Bede’s Footballers travel to Spain for pre-season tour

Thirty nine footballers from Bede’s Senior School in Upper Dicker departed to Valencia, Spain, for a training tour ahead of the upcoming season.

The trip was supervised by Bede’s Director of Football David Caryer and his support staff of ex-professional Goalkeeper Matt Armstrong-Ford and County League player Jacob Adlam.

The footballers were put through their paces with training sessions at the FACSA Sports facility and a round of matches against local teams FC Fomento and FC Rafalafena.

The tour party also enjoyed a trip to the famous Mestella Stadium of Valencia FC, watched Levante play Celta Vigo in La Liga, and visited the local waterpark and beach.

David Caryer, Director of Football at Bede’s, said: “The trip certainly developed the players’ footballing ability and provided some very difficult challenges for the teams.

“However, the thing I will remember most is the friendships that were formed. The pupils’ interactions and sense of camaraderie developed will no doubt hold the teams in good stead during the tougher parts of the upcoming season.”