Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey wants his side to play with more belief after they were defeated 3-1 by Stevenage.

Bradley Ibrahim cancelled out Harvey White’s opener and it looked like Reds were heading for a draw – which would have moved them a point nearer to safety with Bristol Rovers losing at Bolton.

But Jamie Reid restored the home side’s lead in the 89th minute and Daniel Kemp added a third in injury time which leaves Crawley six points from safety with five games to go.

Speaking after the game Lindsey said: “It was frustrating. We left a lot of belief and effort out on the pitch on Tuesday night [against Peterborough] and didn't bring it with us today.

Scott Lindsey felt the Reds played 'okay' at Stevenage - but it wasn't enough to secure any reward | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

“ I thought we were a bit slow with our play, certainly in the first half. I don't think we played with the same intensity that we have in the last three games and it looks like we got a bit of scar tissue from losing on Tuesday night.

“But I said to the players, we didn't deserve to lose that game (v Peterborough), we had to move on to the next one which was today and I thought that we did okay. If you look at the stats, our xG is higher than theirs, our passing stats are higher than theirs so we did okay – but not enough to win the game.

“We did deserve to lose on reflection. I just want the players to believe a bit more. I didn't think we had any belief. In the past three games we've looked like a team top of the table and today we looked like a team in the relegation zone and I don't want that.

"I don't want the players to play like that. I want them to play with a little bit more belief, swagger and confidence and play with an intensity.”

Lindsey felt that aside from Ibrahim’s goal, his side struggled to trouble Stevenage’s defence – who have recorded an impressive 16 clean sheets so far this season.

“We didn't make him [Murphy Cooper] work enough for sure but one thing that their metrics are really good at is defending. They've kept a lot of clean sheets, they don't score many goals but they've scored three today but they're defensively quite strong and we found it hard to break them down.”

Crawley are back at home next weekend when they host 9th placed Leyton Orient – and a victory will be essential to keep up their hopes of pulling off an escape.