Bellway Kent becomes new sponsor of Hailsham Football Club

A Hailsham football club has been given a boost by a local housebuilder before the start of the next season.

Bellway Kent has sponsored Hailsham Town football club with a total amount of £2,000, which has paid for the team’s new home and away kits for the first season.

The housebuilder is constructing two to five-bedroom homes at its Pelham Place development to the north of the town.

Mark Harrop, sales director for Bellway Kent, said: “When Hailsham Town FC approached us about the possibility of sponsoring their kit, we knew we wanted to help in any way we could.

“Wherever we build our houses, we look for opportunities to support and bolster the local community.

“Hailsham Town, known locally as the Stringers, has played an important part in the history of the town since 1885, so what better organisation for us to get involved with.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to help the club and wish them luck playing in their new kits.”

Stuart Fairway, secretary for Hailsham Town FC, said: “We’re very grateful to Bellway for their support, and the brand-new kits which will look fantastic out on the pitch.”

The Hailsham football club has been around since 1885, and have had a long and successful history in Sussex football, winning many local competitions.

