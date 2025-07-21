Martin ‘Mobby’ O’Brien spent many years coaching in Worthing FC’s youth set-up.

A charity football match was held in Mobby’s memory on Sunday (July 20) at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Culver Road – the home of Lancing FC.

The match was contested between Hillside Rangers and Worthing United, and featured players Martin coached over the years, as well as friends and family.

The match programme, produced by his family, read: “Martin was born in West London – a stone’s throw from Loftus Road where his beloved Queens Park Rangers play.

“He went to watch games as a young lad, right through to his own Kieran being born. It was then where the visits to watch them play became more and more regular, with them both then purchasing season tickets together in 2023.

"Whilst every other Saturday was taken up by trips to London to support his team, Martin just couldn’t stay away from football – coaching both Worthing United from when the lads were age six until age 18.

"Having felt he’d done his bit, he was looking forward to going to watch Kieran play for the newly formed Hillside Rangers and enjoy life as a fan. Fast forward two weeks, and he was back in the dug-out, managing Hillside Rangers for the next seven years.

"For a lot of the boys, he was more than just a manager. Someone you shared your highs and lows with, a responsible (sometimes) adult, who wouldn’t judge you but instead listen and give you sound advice.”

The programme revealed that Martin’s ‘proudest moment’ in football was ending his final season as manager in 2023, winning both the league and cup double with Hillside.

His family added: “Today is a chance for both sides to show their love for Martin/Dad and to see if they can still kick a ball!

"Being the lads’ coach was a huge part of his life, from Worthing United to Hillside Rangers, he cherished it every week.”

An after-party was held at The Broadwater Pub, featuring a live band and a BBQ.

All proceeds raised are going to a charity close to Martin and his family – the QPR in the Community Trust.

One of Mobby’s former players at Hillside Rangers, Sam Hart, who helped to organise the event, said: “Martin was our football manager for eight years as well as was involved in local junior football for ten years.

"They started at under sevens right through to under 18s. He was going to have a break from football but we ended up getting him in, managing us in the adult league.

"Unfortunately he passed away suddenly at Christmas.

"After the dust had settled from the funeral, we felt that this was a good enough reason to ‘get the band back together’. We got planning with all the players who have played for Martin over the years at Hillside Rangers against Worthing United – which again was the team that Martin coached from under sevens to under 18s.”

Sam said it ‘was a good game’, which Hillside won 4-3.

Kieran O'Brien, Martin's son, scored the final goal from the penalty spot.

Sam added: “After, we had a barbecue and a band on and we've raised around £5,000. That's all going to the QPR in the Community Trust."

Paying tribute to his former coach, Sam said: “The word legend is used too often but it really is the only way you can describe him.

"The amount of people that came out to celebrate him is a true realisation of that.

"The amount of friendships that were built because of the time that he gave to us on a Sunday morning – we'll never forget that. He was a family man and a keen QPR fan.”

Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook – famous for running the entire length of Africa – was one of Martin’s players.

A programme bio stated: “The ‘ginger ninja’, as Martin referred to him as. Despite Martin doubting some of his decisions, he has now deservedly upgraded his name to the Hardest Geezer.”

A letter to Martin

Mobby’s former players penned a heartfelt message, which read: “Our coach, our mate. Sunday mornings were about football, but when we look back, they were about a whole lot more than just that.

"From the moment he started coaching us as little kids, he gave us more than the chance to play football. He gave us guidance, discipline and lifelong friendships. He showed us what it meant to turn up, not just to win or lose a game, but to turn up for each other.

"He gave up his weekends, not just for his son, but for all of us lads, and I don't think we really understood back then what a gift that was. He wasn't just a coach, he was a role model. He gave us guidance when we needed it, a kick up the backside when we deserved it, and a laugh when we didn't even realise we needed one.

"He showed us what hard work looked like, and what it meant to do things for the people you care about, without ever expecting anything in return.

"A couple of decades of Sundays he gave to us, and how did we repay him? Lots of moaning about hangovers, missing sitters and shirking off the tracking back. But there he was, steady as ever, telling us to stop whinging and get on with it.

"That was Martin all over, straight talking, full of heart and always there. We owe him so much more than just a thank you. He wasn't just our coach, he was part of the team, and he didn't just teach us how to play football, he showed us how to be better people.

"To the lads, he was our coach and our mate. To his family, he was their everything, and to all of us, he was a man who loved through his actions. We'll never forget that, and we'll never forget him.”

A GoFundMe page is still open for further donations. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/match-for-mobby/wa/o

