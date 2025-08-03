Bennett brace fires Bridges past Shoreham in FA Cup opener

There was a strong sense of optimism ahead of kick-off, bolstered by the return of the majority of last season’s squad and the addition of several new signings. Managers Jamie Crellin and Joe Kay named a strong starting XI, and it paid dividends early on.

The home side took the lead in the 12th minute when Kevin Rivera was brought down in the box. Reece Hallard stepped up and converted confidently from the penalty spot to give Bridges a deserved lead.

Just eight minutes later, Bridges doubled their advantage. A dangerous cross from Hallard caused confusion in the Shoreham defence, with Taylor Edwards inadvertently turning the ball into his own net under pressure.

Bridges continued to press and added a third in the 22nd minute. A well-worked move between Noel Fisher and Hallard ended with Charlie Bennett heading into an unguarded net. The momentum remained firmly with the hosts, and they extended their lead further on the half-hour mark when Kevin Rivera produced a composed left-footed finish past Shoreham goalkeeper Elliott Dailly. Bridges went into the break with a commanding 4–0 lead.

The second half provided an opportunity for squad rotation, with Crellin making several changes. Shoreham pulled one back in the 58th minute through Alfie Marchant, who forced the ball over the line during a goalmouth scramble.

However, any hopes of a comeback were short-lived. In the 69th minute, substitute Bryan Villavicencio delivered an excellent through-ball to Charlie Bennett, who finished clinically with a lofted effort to restore Bridges’ four-goal advantage.

Shoreham added a second late on, with Dylan Walters scoring in the 75th minute, but it was little more than consolation as Three Bridges saw out the match comfortably.

Final Score: Three Bridges 5–2 Shoreham

Goals:

Three Bridges: Reece Hallard (12’ pen), Taylor Edwards (OG, 20’), Charlie Bennett (22’, 69’), Kevin Rivera (30’)

Shoreham: Alfie Marchant (58’), Dylan Walters (75’)

Player of the Match: Charlie Bennett – Two well-taken goals and an influential attacking display.

Next Fixture:

Three Bridges will face Horsham YMCA at home in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday 16th August. Before that, they begin their Isthmian South East Division campaign on Saturday 9th August at 3pm with a home match against Eastbourne Town.

Three Bridges Line-Up:

Roberts, Ferreira, Josh Hallard (50’ Irving), Bull, Neathey (C), Fisher (63’ Hayden-Pickering), Rivera (85’ Falzon), Reece Hallard (56’ Villavicencio), Adeyinka, Velvick, Bennett

1 . Contributed Reece Hallard gets Bridges off to a flying start in the 12th minute with a well taken penalty. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Kevin Rivera receiving some close attention v Shoreham Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed New signing Ade Adeyinka bring down the ball v Shoreham Photo: Submitted