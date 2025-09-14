Bennett Brace fires Bridges to the top

Bridges moved to the top of the table, albeit potentially briefly, with their fourth win of the League campaign, notching up their 20th goal of the season in the process.

Saturday, September 13, Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division

Three Bridges 3, AFC Whyteleafe 2

Bridges : S.Roberts, D.Ferreira, J.Hallard, S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Villavicencio (H.Woollard, 63), N.Leighton, R.Hallard (B.Holden, 76), A.Adeyinka (B.Irving, 85), H.Velvick, C.Bennett (N.Fisher, 74). Unused – D.Ojo. Booked – Leighton (17), R.Hallard (47), Holden (87).

Charlie Bennett scored two for Bridges.

It wasn’t much of a first half from either side though, the first decent effort coming from a free kick by the unlikely source of Bryan Villavicencio after 16 minutes, but it needed an excellent save by George Hill to tip the excellent Ade Adeyinka’s cracking 28th minute strike onto the bar and on for a corner.

Although Dominic Vose was causing a few moments of anxiety in the home defence, it took an own goal to give the visitors an unexpected lead two minutes before half time, a low corner by captain Helge Orome beating Sam Roberts as Hayden Neathey pushed into his own net.

But the second half exploded in Bridges’ favour with two goals in three minutes! First, a Hayden Velvick corner was met by Charlie Bennett and Rece Hallard followed up as another cross caused panic in Whyteleafe’s defence. And it could have been worse for them soon after, but Noel Leighton shot just wide after a great through ball by Adeyinka.

After 68 minutes Bridges’ relentlessness brought a third with Reece Hallard’s chip from wide skimming off the bar and falling for Bennett to nudge home his second of the match.

Reece Hallard was also on target for Bridges

Two minutes into added time, Roberts made an untimely challenge in the box, allowing Orome to net from the penalty spot and make the final result look a lot closer that it was in reality. But the three points were enough to put Bridges in pole position in the League.

Bridges Man of the Match – Josh Hallard. Little got past him in a solid left back performance.

Bridges now have a week off as opposing teams have Cup commitments, Jersey Bulls in the F.A.Cup on Tuesday night and VCD Athletic in the F.A.Trophy on Saturday. So, next up for Jamie Crellin’s men is a trip to Ashford United on Tuesday 23rd.