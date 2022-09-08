Best of the pictures from a memorable FA Cup night for Bognor Regis Town
The Rocks are through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after blowing Cray Wanderers away with a 4-0 replay win.
By Steve Bone
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:33 am
Isaac Olaniyan and Nick Dembele put Robbie Blake’s men 2-0 up at the break and Nathan Odokonyero and Tom Chalaye made it four in the second half. The Rocks face Hampton and Richmond in the next round. Check out the pictures from Cray v Rocks by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.
