'Better' - Crawley Town manager's frank assessment of his side's draw with Wigan Athletic

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot gave a frank assessment of the his side’s draw with Wigan Athletic at the Broadfield Stadium.

After a fairly uneventful opening 40 minutes, the game sprung to life and Dale Taylor put the visitors ahead with a header from close range. However, their lead didn’t last long, as Charlie Barker smashed in the equaliser from range just three minutes later for Reds.

This made it five points from three home games and a win and a draw in their two games in hand. The result leaves Crawley in 22nd place, two points behind Peterborough in 20th and safety.

Elliot said after the game that Wigan, who had 27 shots and 17 corners, were the better side but he was pleased with his side’s application and commitment to the cause.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in action for Crawley Town against Wigan Athletic at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

"It's a point gained, isn't it?” he said. “I think it was probably the effects of the last few games, the physicality and obviously everything tonight. We tried to freshen the team up as much as possible to give ourselves the best energy. There are probably seven or eight lads carrying knocks and whatnot. I thought the application and the mentality was terrific. The lads were dead on their feet out there. Wigan were the better team, there's no doubt about that. I love the mentality of the lads to stay in the game, despite the fact that we didn't get the play right.”

Crawley had been scoring for fun recently, but it wasn’t their day in front of goal with not as many chances created. Elliot said: “We didn't threaten them as much as we could, although we had good chances at times. To be able to stay resolute, defend the set-pieces, defend the onslaught and dig in for each other, I was really proud of the lads for that. I'd definitely say it's a point gained. We want to win every game, especially at home. You've got to take the positives in scenarios like this, but we need to make sure we reset for Saturday because it's been a tough run.”

And holding out against 17 corners, Elliot was pleased with the defensive performance. “You want to come away with a clean sheet but I think, ultimately, they have very good wingers. We didn't get the press right, so they were getting to wide areas too early, but I thought Charlie [Barker] and Harry [Forster] defended well.

"A lot of the crosses were stopped at the source, hence why the corners come. We did get overloaded. We defended the box well. Charlie, Ben Radcliffe, Dion [Conroy] and Harry were exceptional. Harry's been fantastic the last few games. There's things we could have done better. The frustration for me was that they're a good team and have good patterns and they do get out, but we made it a bit too easy for them. Secondly, on transition, when we were having the moments, especially in that second half period for 10, 15 minutes, where we looked like we were getting on top and getting back into our rhythm, we weren't as aggressive in terms of the lock-up and stepping on them to allow the second, third, fourth phases of attack. It's a learning curve, but ultimately, I think the one thing now you can't question with this group is they put their bodies, everything on the line, they run themselves into the ground and they've earned a point from that.

"I think, just being brutally honest, maybe a couple of months ago that isn't the point, so take the positives and move on.”