Chris Agutter says he’s delighted Worthing are clear at the top of the table with eight games left – and has brushed off talk it brings extra pressure.

A run of five wins in a row in the first 15 days of March has put the Rebels four points ahead of the pack – with a game in hand over all of them.

Agutter says he’d rather be there than among the chasers at this stage and reckons any of their rivals would gladly swap spots.

Worthing celebrate Temi Babalola's goal v Hemel | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

But he has warned there are tough tests ahead in the eight matches that stand between the Reds and automatic promotion to the National Premier.

The latest success came in Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win at home to Hemel Hempstead, when goals by Danny Cashman, Temi Babalola and Liam Nash had the points wrapped up by the 63rd minute.

Now Worthing have a week on the road – heading to relegation-threatened Welling on Saturday then playing their game in hand at Hornchurch on Tuesday.

Agutter told us: “We’re playing well and deserving to win games. On Saturday we were very good against a good side and had enough chances to win three or four games.

Worthing put Hemel under the cosh | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

"It’s about determination at the moment – we’re showing a real will to win games and get over the line. The group have the attitude that they’re not going to let the opposition get in the way of what they want to achieve.”

Sometimes going top brings extra pressure – not for this team, says Agutter.

"On points per game we’ve been top for a while but we got behind with games in our FA Trophy run.

"It’s in our hands, we know what we need to do, and we’ve beaten other sides at the top. That’s been important and we still have return games with Truro, Eastbourne and Dorking to come.”

Agutter said everyone in the squad was playing their part.

"Early season, we were relying individuals to get us out of bad situations – now we’re doing it as a team. But we’re still taking it one at a time. Welling are fighting for their lives and have changed manager and it will be tough.”

Defender Joe Cook is banned for racking up ten bookings but Agutter is delighted Aarran Racine has re-registered as a player. “He’s a beast and so good to have as an option.”