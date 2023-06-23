NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects a tough season ahead for Crawley Town.The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects a tough season ahead for Crawley Town.
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects a tough season ahead for Crawley Town.

Betting supercomputer predicts where Crawley Town will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Sutton United and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:35 BST

It predicts Crawley Town will be facing another tough season at the wrong end of the table.

At the other end Wrexham are being tipped to make it back-to-back promotion.

Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

Winner: 10/3

1. Wrexham

Winner: 10/3 Photo: Jan Kruger

Winner: 7/1

2. Stockport County

Winner: 7/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

Winner: 8/1

3. Notts County

Winner: 8/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Top seven: 11/10

4. Bradford City

Top seven: 11/10 Photo: George Wood

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Harrogate TownSutton UnitedMorecambeLeague TwoWrexham