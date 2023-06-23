Betting supercomputer predicts where Crawley Town will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Sutton United and Accrington Stanley - picture gallery
A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
It predicts Crawley Town will be facing another tough season at the wrong end of the table.
At the other end Wrexham are being tipped to make it back-to-back promotion.
Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.
You can get all the latest Reds news here.
Page 1 of 6