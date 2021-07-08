Bexhill College and Eastbourne Borough star off to New Jersey

Izzy Payne, Dan Blackmore and Lillie McSweeney - three of Bexhill College Academy's success stories

Bexhill College Football Academy is celebrating after Dan Blackmore secured a football scholarship in the USA.

Blackmore, who has recently completed his level three personal training course, was in the first-team squad at Eastbourne Borough last season, featuring eight times.

Blackmore becomes the third Bexhill academy player in two years to secure a scholarship to play and study in the US, following in the footsteps of Izzy Payne and Lillie McSweeney.

Blackmore has earned a four-year soccer scholarship at St Peters University in New Jersey, giving him the opportunity to continue to develop his footballing ability with an NCAA division one side, alongside working towards a degree in sports management.

It shows the progression he has made as a player through the youth ranks at Eastbourne Borough before captaining the under-18 side and making his first-team debut, in addition to captaining Sussex under-18s to become national champions in 2020.

The Bexhill academy is run in association with Chelsea Foundation and Eastbourne Borough FC and academy manager Sean Noble said: “Dan has been a pleasure to teach and coach while attending Bexhill College, playing an integral part in a successful 2019-20 season which saw the college reach the Sussex county cup final.

“Dan has an excellent attitude to both training and playing which I am confident will see him be successful from his time in the USA.

“For us as an academy, we are extremely proud to have played a role in Dan’s development.