Bexhill United savoured progress in one cup competition in midweek – and Little Common aim for glory in another tomorrow.

Bexhill United had a league defeat and a senior cup win this week | Picture: Joe Knight

The Pirates produced an excellent display at AFC Uckfield Town in the Sussex Senior Cup second round on Wednesday night.

Despite starting the game well the Pirates found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

But they very quickly made their dominance pay to pull the score back level before half-time, with Tom Vickers and Aaron Cook netting.

Little Common are in FA Vase action this weekend | Picture: Joe Knight

Bexhill pushed on once again in the second half and added two more to their tally through Aaron Cook and Evan Archibald.

It was a fully deserved win for the visitors, who progress to the third round.Pirates boss Ryan Light: “I thought we were excellent all over the pitch.

"The surface was very heavy but we moved the ball well enough and created a ridiculous number of chances.

"The only disappointment for me was the individual errors for their two goals when we were in control of the game, but we showed good character to turn the game around quickly back into our favour.

"We now move into the last 16 of this competition and as always at this stage of the Sussex Senior Cup it would be great to have the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the big clubs in Sussex.”

Meanwhile Little Common continue their FA Vase adventure tomorrow.

They go to Ascot United – victors over Broadbridge Heath at the last stage – in the third round, with £1,125 prize money and a place in the last 32 up for grabs.

Back with Bexhill and the Pirates slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against high-flying Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier on Saturday.

Bexhill were reduced to ten men in the second half when captain Vickers picked up a second yellow card.

Light said: “The scoreline flattered them as the game was much closer than that.

