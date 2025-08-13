Bexhill United aiming to make club FA Cup history this weekend

Sussex side Bexhill United are aiming to make club FA Cup history this weekend when they take on Surrey outfit Raynes Park Vale in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

Bexhill have never progressed beyond the preliminary rounds before but if they are to clear that hurdle they will need to pull off a classic FA Cup giant-killing act against opponents who sit a level above them in the non league football pyramid.

The game, which kicks off at 3pm, is technically a home draw for Bexhill but will be played at Eastbourne Town’s Saffrons ground as the club are unable to play at their Polegrove stadium until the cricket season ends.

In the last round Bexhill came from behind to beat Sheerwater three one with 16 year old Theo Coombs firing the final goal and writing his own name in record books as Bexhill United’s youngest ever scorer and one of the youngest in FA Cup history.

Theo Coombs in FA Cup action for Bexhill United in the last round. Pic Jon Smalldon

Bexhill go into the game in good spirits after a fine start to the season, unbeaten in their first three games with two wins and a draw but they know the Raynes Park Vale will pose a tough challenge.

Bexhill Manager Jay Skinner-Swain said: “With the start to the season we have had, confidence in the group is growing and with the belief that we still have more to show, we are extremely excited for this match up. With the extra carrot of having the chance to make Bexhill United history by going the deepest in the FA Cup ever in the clubs history.

“Raynes Park Vale come here with a strong start to the season behind them also. So this promises to be a great cup tie with two teams looking to impress.”