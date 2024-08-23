Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill United boss Ryan Light says the squad’s sharpness is beginning to show after a start to the season in which they were ‘under-cooked’.

Light is back in the hotseat at The Polegrove after a year’s break, having replaced John Wright in the summer.

There’s been a lot of squad rebuilding and Light said he knew they were not quite ready for the opening games. But he can see many positive signs and last Saturday’s creditable 2-2 draw at Newhaven was arguably their best display to date.

The Pirates are 15th in the SCFL premier table after two draws and two defeats and were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Faversham in the FA Cup

Bexhill, in white, in action at Newhaven - from where they came away with a creditable 2-2 draw | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Light told us: “Maybe we’ve been a little unlucky not to have a few more points but we are where I thought we’d be at this stage if I’m being totally honest.

"We had a frustrating pre-season schedule decimated by cancellations and we knew we were massively under-cooked as a squad coming into the season.

“The first week we had three tough-looking fixtures and we accepted we’d have to use these games as an extension to pre-season.

"Other than the second half at Roffey, where we lost 3-1, we’ve performed really well in all other games, including the Cup tie, and the sharpness is starting to come.

“I thought Saturday at Newhaven we were excellent, played some nice football, created a lot of high-quality chances and should have won the game.

Light said shaping the squad had taken a lot of work.

"The rebuild is in progress, and I said a few weeks ago that it wouldn’t be a quick fix,” he said.

"It’s about bringing the right characters into the club and I’m delighted with the players we’ve signed this summer but with a couple of injuries already we’ll continue to strengthen the squad at every opportunity.

"This week we’ve brought in Harry Marchant on loan from Eastbourne Borough and he had an excellent debut on Saturday.”

Light, who takes United to Bearsted in the FA Vase tomorrow, said it was now about building momentum and turning good displays into wins.

"I see so much potential in this squad and the blend of experienced senior players and youthful energy is a very exciting prospect.”