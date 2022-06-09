Bexhill United chairman gives thanks for super season - picture special

All teams have now ended their campaigns and after an enjoyable club presentation night and league annual dinner, Cox said he wanted to reflect on what had been a ‘wonderful’ season for the Pirates. “With almost 200 in our youth section we are proud to offer sport to all in a safe environment,” said Cox. "And a huge thank-you goes from me and the committee to all of the youth team volunteers, selflessly giving up their time to enable this part of the club to flourish.

"We have a golden era in our under-18 squad who won both the divisional title and the champions of champions final at Hassocks, beating Alfold 1-0. The team were also unbeaten again this year in league football and had a great run in the FA Youth Cup – beating strong opposition before eventually losing out at Cray Valley PM to an 86th minute winner after twice taking the lead.

"Our under-23 development squad started slowly but grew into the season finishing a very credible second in the east division. The senior team, in the SCFL premier division for the first time since being relegated in the 1993-94 season, exceeded expectations finishing a very credible fourth behind Newhaven, Saltdean and Littlehampton, breaking records along the way. Unbeaten at The Polegrove since November 2019, the club are delighted to be able to retain the services of manager Ryan Light and his backroom staff and the U18/U23 management team.

“It is with great personal sadness that I must report Dale Sweetman has decided to hang up his boots, Dale was instrumental in bringing a great group of lads to the club and helped in their development to where they are now. Dale has also been pivotal to some major changes at the club that have helped push us forward on many fronts. He will be missed but always an open door for him.”

At the awards evening the club recognised the efforts of the committee, players, supporters, sponsors and volunteers in what was a fantastic celebration attended by a full house. See a full set of pictures today at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

