Bexhill United continue unbeaten run with five-star show against Loxwood

Bexhill United continued their recent unbeaten run in front of their biggest crowd of the season on Saturday.

The Pirates win 5-0 against their West Sussex opponents in front of a 255 strong crowd at The Polegrove.

But Light’s side only led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Jack Shonk’s strike right and the end of the half and the boss was not happy with their display.

But things got much better in the second half and braces from Evan Archibald and Ed Ratcliffe gave them the dominant win. “I wasn’t happy in the slightest with our first half performance on Saturday," said Light. “I thought Loxwood looked sharp and moved the ball quickly and we just weren’t close enough to them.

"Despite creating the better chances I thought we were fortunate to go in 1-0 up at half time. The second half was completely different, we were on the front foot from the start and blew them away with our attacking play.

"Our combinations in the final third were excellent.”

It’s been an excellent run of results for Light and his side and they are battling it out at the top the Scouthern Combination League Premier Division.

He said: “We are now eight games unbeaten and just two points off of third place in the league table so we are in a good place, but consistency in our performances needs to continue in the coming weeks. Saturday we travel to the Withdean Stadium to play a good AFC Varndeanians side and we know we’ll have to play extremely well to come away from there with maximum points.”