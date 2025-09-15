Bexhill United crash to first league defeat away at Roffey

Ahead of the end of the cricket season, when Bexhill United can at last get back to playing their home games at the famous Polegrove Stadium, the Pirates found themselves back on the road again at the weekend with a trip up towards the Surrey border and a league fixture against Roffey.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the heavy overnight rain, and a pre-kick off deluge, the lovely Theatre of Trees ground looked in great shape and as the teams came on to the pitch the sunshine also emerged.

It was Bexhill who got off to a storming start and Charlie Curran had a great chance to open the scoring in the first minute when the ball broke for him in the Boars box – but although that opportunity went begging on 17 minutes the Pirates took the lead through an own goal from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill kept up their fierce opening pace and on 25 minutes it was another set piece, a Ryan Moir corner, that saw Jack Shonk react quickest and poke the ball home. Although the Pirates were good value for their lead the game was turned upside down in a crazy eight minute period.

Bexhill on the attack

Roffey pushed on and exploited some space down the Bexhill left to pull a goal back on 34 minutes and pretty much repeated the exact same move a couple of minutes later to level it up.

As half time approached the hosts weren’t done yet and on 42 minutes, following a great save from Stef Arkas in the Pirates goal, Lui Edwards got a second chance and made no mistake.

It had been an extraordinary seesaw of a half of football but having spun the momentum around it was Roffey who came out firing on all cylinders for the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 61 minutes what looked like a nailed-on fourth was only prevented by an extraordinary clearance on the line. Akras made a brilliant one in one save to keep Bexhill in the game but on 70 minutes it was done and dusted when a deflected shot from Mase slid into the net.

Bexhill tried to freshen things up by throwing on their subs but it was all to no avail and their unbeaten start to the league season came to a disappointing end against a Roffey side who in the end were worthy winners.