Bexhill United getting busy – and remembering local legend Joe
At last week’s first home game of the season at The Polegrove, a plaque was unveiled in memory of well-known local photographer Joe Knight.
Joe, who died earlier this year, was a regular at the ground taking match photos for the club and the Observer.
An RUR cup tie with Haywards Heath was a chance for everyone at the club to pay tribute to Joe, whose son Joseph was invited as guest of honour.
Joesph said: “The football club included a lovely tribute to my dad in the programme and unveiled a memorial plaque at the spot where my dad used to take photos – by the floodlight in front of the clubhouse.
"The chairman Graham Cox and manager Ryan Light presented it to me in front of the spectators and the club read out a nice message.
"I would like to thank all the Sussex football clubs who’ve paid kind tributes to my dad, which have shown the impact of his kindness and of his photography in football. He left a lasting legacy in the football community.”
Boss Light said: “It was an emotional evening with Joseph in attendance for the unveiling of a plaque on the spot where his dad would stand.
"It was strange during the game not to see Joe stood on his usual spot with his camera. He will be missed by so many people at the club. Joe was a true gentleman, a lovely, kind hearted guy.”
On the pitch, the Pirates have had a testing start to the season – not least because it began with 12 straight away games that totalled 962 miles on the road.
Now they’re looking forward to some games at home, where they’re traditionally strong. They drew 1-1 at home to Lingfield on Wednesday night.
Light said: “In the RUR Cup against Haywards Heath – probably favourites to win the league after a great start – our shape was excellent and we more than matched them, It went to the lottery of penalties, we missed one and they didn’t.
“We are obviously now looking forward to lots of home games coming up. Our home form has notoriously been pretty good and we hope to continue that this season.”
