Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill United are getting into the swing of the season – and have taken time out to remember a local legend.

At last week’s first home game of the season at The Polegrove, a plaque was unveiled in memory of well-known local photographer Joe Knight.

Joe, who died earlier this year, was a regular at the ground taking match photos for the club and the Observer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RUR cup tie with Haywards Heath was a chance for everyone at the club to pay tribute to Joe, whose son Joseph was invited as guest of honour.

Pirates manager Ryan Light and chairman Graham Cox with Joseph Knight at the unveiling of the plaque | Picture contributed

Joesph said: “The football club included a lovely tribute to my dad in the programme and unveiled a memorial plaque at the spot where my dad used to take photos – by the floodlight in front of the clubhouse.

"The chairman Graham Cox and manager Ryan Light presented it to me in front of the spectators and the club read out a nice message.

"I would like to thank all the Sussex football clubs who’ve paid kind tributes to my dad, which have shown the impact of his kindness and of his photography in football. He left a lasting legacy in the football community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Light said: “It was an emotional evening with Joseph in attendance for the unveiling of a plaque on the spot where his dad would stand.

The plaque remembering Joe Knight

"It was strange during the game not to see Joe stood on his usual spot with his camera. He will be missed by so many people at the club. Joe was a true gentleman, a lovely, kind hearted guy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

On the pitch, the Pirates have had a testing start to the season – not least because it began with 12 straight away games that totalled 962 miles on the road.

Now they’re looking forward to some games at home, where they’re traditionally strong. They drew 1-1 at home to Lingfield on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light said: “In the RUR Cup against Haywards Heath – probably favourites to win the league after a great start – our shape was excellent and we more than matched them, It went to the lottery of penalties, we missed one and they didn’t.

“We are obviously now looking forward to lots of home games coming up. Our home form has notoriously been pretty good and we hope to continue that this season.”