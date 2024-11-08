Bexhill United’s season continues to gather pace – just as boss Ryan Light predicted during a slow start.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pirates are looking good in the top eight of the Southern Combination Premier Division following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Wick at The Polegrove last Saturday.

Afrer a tight first half, Wick took the lead midway through the second half with a stunning strike from long distance by Jamie Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill responded almost immediately with a looping header from Evan Archibald.

Bexhill players celebrate after one of Evan Archibald's two goals that downed Wick | Picture: Jon Smalldon

And the Pirates won it late on through the same player, who got the winner with an excellent turn and finish.

This result extended Bexhill United’s unbeaten run to seven games and positioned them just three points off of the play-off places.

Light, who returned to the Pirates hotseat in the summer after a season away, said: “I said in August that this job wouldn’t be a quick fix but it’s now clear to see the momentum is building nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a group we are definitely moving in the right direction with some excellent performances.

"We entertain Loxwood tomorrow at The Polegrove and we know they will be another tough nut to crack.”

Little Common were unable to build on their first victory – reported here last week – when they lost 4-0 at home to Pagham.

It leaves them five points adrift at the foot of the SCFL Premier table. Common host Reigate Priory in the cup next Tuesday.