Bexhill United take three points from Lancing after another turbulent week

Jaan Stanley struck a 22-minute hat-trick as the Pirates of Bexhill went back to East Sussex with the treasure of all three points.

It came at the end of another turbulent week for a Lancing side in disarray, with manager Dean Cox and his assistant Steve Carlberg leaving Culver Road and then a 6-0 defeat at Pagham.

The Lancers, now under the temporary tutelage of Ryan Andrews, remain winless and are now bottom of the pile following relegation last term.

Stanley was involved in nearly every major talking point, including the challenge which saw the Culver Road side reduced to ten men before half time. Ben Cheverton will feel misfortune at what looked no more than a 50-50 coming together but the red card was brandished to the surprise of almost everyone in the ground. Remarkably, given what was to follow, Lancing started well and went close to the opening goal when Louis volleyed over the top after a pinpoint pass from Marcos Dos Santos. But it did not last and the Pirates pilfered a lead with their first attack. It was a goal with a hint of controversy as Jack Shonk appeared to control the ball with his arm but it found its way to Stanley whom applied a simple finish. Four minutes further on and Bexhill had moved further clear. Stanley raced clear of Lancing’s backpedalling defence to find himself free; Blu Abbott – deputising for the injured Jordan Brown came off his line but could close down the forward who lobbed the ball over him for a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes.

Stanley completed a ten-minute treble when Tom O’Shaughnessy linked with Shonk and he, in turn, picked out the run of the striker. Stanley’s shot on goal lacked power and Abbott, having got down to save, should have done better but the shot squeezed in under his body.

Lancing stuck to their task manfully and had a rare opening through Ellis Collier whilst Louis screwed a shot wide after an eye-catching move. But the Pirates were in no mood for mercy and threatened to run riot as Stanley, clearly not content with his goal plundering exploits, this time turned provider. Ryan Moir had briefly turned out in Yellow and Blue towards the end of last term and came back to haunt them as he fired in off a post having been teed up by good work from the no.11.

But despite their seemingly impossible situation, the Lancers – albeit briefly – gave themselves hope of an unlikely comeback. Three minutes before the interval, Lancing pulled a goal back as good work from Rio Quaye down the left saw him find Louis. The veteran striker latched on to the ball, spun and fired high in the roof of the net for his first league goal since re-signing in the summer.

Louis was replaced at half-time by a man almost 20 years his junior in Frankie Spiteri, and it took the teenager only two minutes to notch his third goal of the season.

It was a well-taken finish of instinct as Spiteri swept in the loose ball after it had broken kindly to him – all of a sudden, Lancing were back in the match.

But no sooner had hope been restored, it was extinguished with another soft goal. Max Hollobone’s clipped ball over the top should have dealt with but instead found its way to Charlie Curran to finish well and immediately restore the visitors three-goal buffer.

Dale Penn’s volley struck Shonk and bounced in for the sixth, before the latter set up sub Will Saunders to complete the rout in the final minute.

Beleaguered Lancing travel to a Seaford side also without a win in an early six pointer on Tuesday (a game to be played at Newhaven’s Fort Road ground).