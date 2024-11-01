Little Common boss Russell Eldridge reflected on their first SCFL premier win of the season and admitted: That’s big for the group.

Common won 1-0 at Newhaven last Saturday – a Logan Copley goal eight minutes from time giving them their first three-point haul of 2024-25, that at a venue that had not been a happy hunting ground in the past.

The Commoners defended resolutely and survived a late scare when an injury time Dockers goal was chalked off for offside.

Common are still bottom but will look to continue their revival at home to Pagham tomorrow.

Boss Eldridge commented: “It’s been a tough start to the season in terms of points acquired and there’s been times we haven’t always got what we deserved, but that’s football.

"So to get the win at the weekend was big for the group mentally.

"Credit to the group, they’ve stuck by each other and kept on fighting despite the poor results – so it was great to pick up the win at Newhaven.

"We set ourselves up well and missed opportunities to be further ahead but were also resilient in the defence.

"We know we’re in a battle and there is a lot of hard work to do so we need to use this result as a springboard to add to our total.

"We have three home games in November and need to take advantage of that.”

Bexhill are eighth after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Peacehaven, Ed Ratcliffe and Will Harley their scorers.

Ryan Light’s side are at home to Wick tomorrow.