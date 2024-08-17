Big praise for subs as Crawley Town make it two wins in two in League One

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey placed heavy praise on his substitutes who came on and helped give Crawley the win against Cambridge United.

Substitute Ade Adeyemo scored in the 86th minute to give Crawley all three points and the goalscorer was not the only sub to make a difference when they came on.

Cameron Bragg, who joined on loan from Southampton, occupied the middle of the pitch in place of Max Anderson from the 60th minute onwards and the youngster was heavily praised by his manager.

Lindsey said: “We was worried about obviously Max Anderson and Jay Williams who had both got booked so we had to make a decision, which one was to probably come off the pitch. Obviously, Jay being a leader out there we felt maybe Max is the one that comes off.

“I thought Bragg did excellent when he come on. I thought he really dictated the tempo of the game and passed it really well.”

Bragg was not the only midfielder to receive praise as Panutche Camara also was on the end of some well deserved compliments.

“I thought he was really good in moments I thought that he really calmed us down in moments and and we rested with the ball well, he drove into space at times,” said Lindsey.

Williams was replaced at the very end of the half but Lindsey has stated that this was just a precaution due to cramp.

Charlie Barker came on as a late sub for Crawley at Cambridge United | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflly Football

“Obviously Charlie Barker got on right near the end there just because Jay Williams was cramping up and I didn't want him to not be able to defend an action because of cramp so we dragged him off and and obviously Charlie came on to play that pivot role but I'm really pleased with the subs.

“I'm pleased with the outcome of the game obviously and I'm plead really pleased with the second half performance.

Lindsey also spoke about the goal from Adeyemo which gave Crawley all three points. He said: “I think that a lot of them longer passes we didn't quite get right at times today, I thought the execution of the passes wasn't quite right today but that one was a great ball from flinty and I felt that Addy probably took it a little bit too wide but he's got so much ability, he's capable of still putting it in the net from that tight angle which he did obviously, so yeah, great goal.”