Jubilee Field was covered in thick cloud, the birds of prey were circling and Billingshurst devoured their local rivals in the battle for bragging rights in the sixth form common room as Billingshurst U18s beat Southwater U18s 2-0.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was match four in the SCFL (North) league. Both teams came into the match with equal league records – played three, won one.

A disappointing start which both teams were desperate to rectify. Southwater have a decent team with great energy in midfield, but they couldn’t cope with the home side’s relentless attacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first goal came from a through ball which was dispatched neatly by the skilful Alby Gooda. Southwater attempted to get back into the match but their aspirations were dashed when Josh North made it 2-0.

Billingshurst launch another attack

The away team overplayed it around the back and gave the ball to the willing North, who placed it coolly around the helpless keeper.

Next up, Billingshurst are away to Steyning Town and Southwater host local rivals, Broadbridge Heath.