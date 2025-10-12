Billingshurst FC U18s smash the Swifts
This was match four in the SCFL (North) league. Both teams came into the match with equal league records – played three, won one.
A disappointing start which both teams were desperate to rectify. Southwater have a decent team with great energy in midfield, but they couldn’t cope with the home side’s relentless attacking.
The first goal came from a through ball which was dispatched neatly by the skilful Alby Gooda. Southwater attempted to get back into the match but their aspirations were dashed when Josh North made it 2-0.
The away team overplayed it around the back and gave the ball to the willing North, who placed it coolly around the helpless keeper.
Next up, Billingshurst are away to Steyning Town and Southwater host local rivals, Broadbridge Heath.