Billy Vigar: He was simply a smashing young man - right now, we simply are united in sadness

The football world – especially here in Sussex – was left in shock and in mourning at the end of last week, with the awful news of the death of Billy Vigar.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy was gravely injured on Saturday 20th September, playing for Chichester City at Wingate and Finchley FC, when he is reported to have slid at speed into a concrete perimeter wall. Following major brain surgery and a spell in induced coma, his death was announced early last Saturday the 27th.

Billy, whose family hails from West Sussex, was a highly promising young striker who had spent several seasons with the Arsenal Football Club Academy. During the past two seasons, he had broadened his experience by playing for three Sussex clubs: Eastbourne Borough, Hastings United and Chichester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in August 2023, Billy had signed for the new season at Priory Lane. Making an instant impression – both as a swift, eager striker and as a bright young man: courteous, sunny, in love with the game and in love with life. He was simply a smashing young man.

Billy Vigar dives to head home an Eastbourne Boro goal v Hampton and Richmond | Picture: Lydia Redman

Billy actually scored the very first goal of the Simon Leslie era, as Borough opened their season at home to Hampton and Richmond Borough.

Here is how the Herald reported the day: “A bumper 1,950 crowd enjoyed a palpitating contest which was settled by a single goal – young Arsenal loanee Billy Vigar heading in from close range after a smartly-taken quick corner by Shiloh Remy and Jack Clarke.

“The Beavers never lay down, though, and the Sports had to battle for every ball at a Priory Lane swept by wind and rain in between brilliant sunshine, and ending at the final whistle with a huge radiant rainbow arching over the timeless Pevensey Marshes beyond the stadium. A day to stay in the memory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagery and irony: all of our lives, and all of our sporting lives, are framed by emotions and experiences. Some exciting and ecstatic, some achingly poignant. Right now, we simply are united in sadness.